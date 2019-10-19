Menu

Canada

Parents left scrambling after sudden closure of northeast Calgary daycare

By Josh Ritchie Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 7:43 pm
Parents left scrambling after sudden closure of northeast Calgary daycare
WATCH: Parents have been left with more than a few questions after the sudden closure of a northeast Calgary childcare centre. As Josh Ritchie reports, parents were informed of the closure after a sign was posted on the front door of the facility.

Parents have been left with questions after the sudden closure of a preschool and childcare centre in northeast Calgary.

When parents went to pick their children up from Early Foundations on Thursday evening, a note on the door said that as of Monday, Oct. 21, they would no longer be offering services.

“They were like, ‘We weren’t able to contact the owners for the last week and a half, and we’re almost out of staff for the kids,'” Prerna Kesar said Saturday.

Kesar has been bringing her daughter to Early Foundations for nearly three years. The note came as a shock to all the parents, she said, adding that it now puts parents in a tight spot to try and look for a new childcare facility by Monday.

“I might have to take a day off and go look for a daycare because it has to be done because I can’t stop working,” Kesar said. “We have bills to pay so I’ll have to take a day off [and] find something for her.”
Story continues below advertisement

Parents who had children in programs at Early Foundations said they paid for the month of service, and are concerned they won’t see that money again.

“It affects us,” said Raman Rojput, who recently joined the childcare facility. “It’s not easy money. Me and my husband both work. It’s a loss for us now.”

Rojput added it was difficult for the family to find a centre their daughter enjoyed, and Early Foundations was a perfect fit.

“She loved it,” Rojput said. “We had tried another daycare before and she hated it. She would come home crying and [I] actually had to go get her midway. So we found this one and she would go running there because the staff is just so amazing.”

In the letter posted on the door, staff said they have been unable to get in contact with the owner of the facility, and no longer have the resources to keep the business open.

Parents said due to the lack of contact between staff and the owner, staff members went two weeks without pay to continue to give parents a place to leave their children.

Global News reached out to the owner of Early Foundations but he has yet to return our request for comment.

