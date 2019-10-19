Menu

Demonstrators, police prepare for another weekend of protests in Hong Kong

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 19, 2019 8:09 am
This combination photo shows masked protesters during protests in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Hong Kong protesters masqueraded as Winnie the Pooh, Guy Fawkes and other characters in defiance of a government ban on face coverings at public gatherings.
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are set for another weekend of civil disobedience as they prepare to hold an unauthorized protest march to press their demands.

READ MORE: Chaos in Hong Kong legislature as protesters force leader to end speech

Supporters are holding a prayer rally on Saturday night. The protest march is planned for Sunday, with organizers vowing to hold the event even though it failed to win approval from police, who cited risks to public order.

As the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s political crisis extends into a fifth month, protesters are trying to keep the pressure on the government to respond to their demands, including full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

Group plans to give out thousands of pro-Hong Kong T-shirts to Raptors fans ahead of season opener
Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers wrote to tech company Apple and video game studio Activision Blizzard to condemn what they called protest-related censorship on behalf of China.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
