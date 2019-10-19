Menu

Sports

Canucks visit the Devils after shootout victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 19, 2019 3:13 am
Updated October 19, 2019 3:14 am

Vancouver Canucks (4-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (1-4-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits New Jersey after the Canucks knocked off St. Louis 4-3 in a shootout.

New Jersey finished 31-41-10 overall and 20-14-7 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Devils scored 219 total goals last season, 45 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

Vancouver went 35-36-11 overall with a 15-20-6 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks allowed 2.9 goals on 31.6 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Devils Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueVancouver CanucksCanucksVancouver sportsVancouver hockeyCanucks hockey
