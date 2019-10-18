Well-known Kelowna businessman, Al Stober, dies at age 88

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna businessman best known for creating the city’s Landmark buildings along Highway 97, and its bright large Tree of Hope display during Christmas, has passed away.

Al Stober died Friday at the age of 88, his business announced.

He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Sandra, four children and 13 grandchildren.

Stober was the founder of the Stober Group, an award-winning construction and development business.

“Al’s leadership and trust in his employees, through countless construction and development projects, allows the Stober Group to always and continuously push the envelope with perception, design, quality, and excellence,” the business said in a press release.

The Stober Group said two of his children will be assuming leadership roles in the company.

Stober was a generous man, donating to numerous charities organizations.

“The iconic Tree of Hope, which stands tall and proud in the center of the city, represents all the facets of giving Al believed to be an essential part of his faith and fellowship,” the company said.

