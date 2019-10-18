Menu

Crime

OPP seeking tips to find federal offender known to frequent Vanier

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 12:50 pm
The OPP's ROPE squad is looking for the public's help to locate David English, 55, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent the Vanier area.
The Ontario Provincial Police’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public’s help to locate a federal offender wanted for breach of statutory release.

According to the OPP, David English, 55, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent the Vanier area.

He is described as a white male, 5-7 and 169 lbs with balding grey hair, black eyes and wearing glasses.

He has several tattoos including one of a bird on the right side of his neck, barbed wire on his right wrist.

Police say he is serving a four year and nine month sentence for three robbery charges.

According to Det. Sgt. Steve Sermet of the ROPE squad, English signed out of a halfway house in Ottawa on Oct. 13 and failed to return at the end of the day.

Sermet advises those who come in contact with English to not approach and instead call 9-1-1.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along
Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along
TAGS
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOttawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa robberyOPP ROPE Squadrepeat offenderVanier crimeOttawa fugitiveVanier fugitive
