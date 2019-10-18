Bob Layton: Lubricant lepers

Send this page to someone via email

As the 2016 U.S. election day got closer, some Americans made headlines by saying that if Donald Trump won, they would move to Canada.

Now we are facing an election that, without a Conservative majority, could be so grim for many Albertans, some people here are planning to move to the U.S. where their oil and gas experience is valued.

Once part of a thriving community, the people of Drayton Valley fear becoming lubricant lepers, and that Alberta will go from being landlocked to petrol padlocked by a minority federal government.

With their newly elected hand on the Liberal throttle, they believe the Greens will help “NDP” to truly mean “No Disgusting Pipelines” as carbon taxes resume.

Story continues below advertisement

These will be the promises they keep, unlike the promises of a better life which many believe will be broken, by all parties.

On the other hand, we have those who truly believe in renewable energy, wind or solar, and that life can be fulfilling without drilling.

With much political trust out the window, some may vote for a new idea based on hope.

Those who end up moving to the U.S. may hear the military telling their recruits, that hope is not a plan.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.