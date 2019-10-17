Menu

World

U.S. to host next G7 summit at Trump’s Miami golf resort, says White House

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 17, 2019 1:04 pm
Trump suggests own Miami golf resort for next G7 summit
WATCH: Trump suggests own Miami golf resort for next G7 summit

The White House says it has chosen President Donald Trump‘s golf resort in Miami as the site for next year’s Group of Seven summit.

The announcement Thursday comes at the same that the president has accused Joe Biden’s family of profiting from public office because of Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine when his father was vice-president.

READ MORE: Summit in France to test unity among G7 leaders

The G-7 summit will be held June 10 to 12. The idea of holding the event at Trump’s resort has been criticized by government ethics watchdogs.

Trump has touted his resort, saying it’s close to the airport, has plenty of hotel rooms and offers separate buildings for every delegation.

When the United States has hosted the summit before, it has been held in Puerto Rico; Williamsburg, Virginia; Houston; Denver; Sea Island, Georgia; and Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
