Crime

Former St. Michael’s College School student to face trial on sex assault charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 12:54 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 1:04 pm
Court hearing for teen charged in St. Michael’s College School sex assault case
WATCH ABOVE: A court hearing was held Thursday for one of the boys charged in the St. Michael’s College School sex assault case. The scandal rocked the private school last fall, when a video was circulated capturing the on-campus assault. Catherine McDonald has more on the proceedings.

TORONTO – A former student at a prestigious Toronto private school who’s accused of sexually assaulting another student is scheduled to go to trial next March.

The teen, who went to St. Michael’s College School, faces charges that include gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon related to two alleged incidents on campus last year.

Police launched an investigation after discovering an alleged sexual assault on the campus of the all-boys Catholic institution had been captured on video and shared on social media.

READ MORE: 3 youths plead guilty to St. Michael’s College School sex assaults

Detectives eventually laid charges against seven teens in relation to three incidents – two sexual assaults and one assault – involving members of one of the school’s football teams.

Three former students pleaded guilty this month to one count of sex assault with a weapon and one count of assault with a weapon, and one of them pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Another teen had his charges dropped in the summer and the cases of the other two students have also concluded, although the Ministry of the Attorney General has not said what those two conclusions were.

Lawyer for St. Michael’s College School accused says ‘society’ needs to educate youth against bad behaviour
© 2019 The Canadian Press
