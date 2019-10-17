WRHA CEO Réal Cloutier announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s president and CEO announced his retirement Thursday.

In an emotional exchange with senior staff this morning, Réal Cloutier said it was time to move on to the next chapter in his life.

Cloutier, who just turned 60, has been in the job since the summer of 2017 but was only officially named President and CEO a year ago

“This is a very personal decision for me, and I got to tell you I struggled with it,” said Cloutier to 680 CJOB. “It’s not a reflection at all where things are at in the health care system.”

Cloutier has overseen numerous changes in the province’s health care system despite his short tenure, including the closure of ERs and conversion of hospital emergency rooms into Urgent Care Centres.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

He said the restructuring of the system “in large part” is finished, and it was “the right time, from my perspective.”

“I led the organization through the biggest change, ever, it’s gone through and I’m proud of that.” Tweet This

Cloutier was one of the first 10 employees who was employed by the heath authority when it was created in 1997, said the WRHA.

“We are very grateful for the enormous contribution Réal has made throughout the course of his career, and in particular through the last two years. We wish him all the very best in his retirement,” said Karen Dunlop, chair of the WRHA Board of Directors.

Story continues below advertisement

The WRHA said Cloutier will stay on until an “interim successor” is in place.

“It’s time for fresh eyes,” said Cloutier.

“It was really picking the right time for me and really having somebody else come in and really giving it a different perspective.

0:37 Staffing set to change as WRHA continues health overhaul Staffing set to change as WRHA continues health overhaul