Saskatchewan Roughriders 2019 playoff tickets on sale

Playoff tickets for the Saskatchewan Roughriders go on sale on Thursday morning.

The Roughriders booked their ticket to the 2019 Canadian Football League (CFL) playoffs when they beat the Argonauts 41-16 in Toronto on Sept. 28.

The Roughriders are tied with the Calgary Stampeders with the best record in the West Division at 10-5.

There is no exact date when the Roughriders will host their playoff game, but it will be either on Nov. 10 or Nov. 17.

Seats for season ticket holders are already secured and will be available on their account once a date and time are confirmed.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

