Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders 2019 playoff tickets on sale

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 11:25 am
Updated October 17, 2019 11:27 am
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Ed Gainey, top, left, Loucheiz Purifoy, centre, and Solomon Elimimian, top right, bring down Calgary Stampeders' Eric Rogers during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Oct. 11, 2019. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

Playoff tickets for the Saskatchewan Roughriders go on sale on Thursday morning.

The Roughriders booked their ticket to the 2019 Canadian Football League (CFL) playoffs when they beat the Argonauts 41-16 in Toronto on Sept. 28.

READ MORE: ‘Hope someone gets a hot meal out of that’: Cody Fajardo’s truck broken into

The Roughriders are tied with the Calgary Stampeders with the best record in the West Division at 10-5.

There is no exact date when the Roughriders will host their playoff game, but it will be either on Nov. 10 or Nov. 17.

READ MORE: Fajardo taking full advantage of his opportunity with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Seats for season ticket holders are already secured and will be available on their account once a date and time are confirmed.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

