Man acquitted of killing Candace Derksen suing police, Crown attorneys, city

The man acquitted of tying up and leaving Candace Derksen to freeze to death in a shed in 1984 is suing the prosecutors and officers behind his arrest, as well as the City and Province.

In a statement of claim filed Wednesday, Mark Grant names several crown attorneys and police officers, the City of Winnipeg and the Province of Manitoba.

He is seeking damages, reportedly for $8.5 million.

Grant, 55, was acquitted in October of 2017 in connection to the young girl’s death. He had spent 10 years in prison when he was first arrested in 2007.

“I am not satisfied…that the crown has proven Mr. Grant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” Judge Karen Simonsen said in court at the time.

In Simonsen’s 130 page written decision, she placed a focus on the DNA evidence linking Grant to Derksen’s death, calling the data and conclusions of the evidence “seriously flawed.”

While he was convicted in 2011, Grant was ordered a new trial largely on the basis of DNA.

During the retrial, Grant’s lawyer, Saul Simmonds, challenged the validity of DNA evidence the police used to connect Grant to Derksen’s death. He said the DNA tests on twine gathered at the murder scene in 1985 were flawed and contaminated and there is none left that can be re-tested.

The people named in the civil lawsuit include prosecutors Brent Davidson, Michael Himmelman, Cynthia Devine, Amiram Kotler, Brian Bell and Rekha Malaviya.

Police officers Al Bradbury, Jon Lutz, Ronald Allan, along with former police chief Jack Ewatski, are also named.

In 2017, Grant’s defence lawyer Saul Simmonds said he has advised his client to see if he has grounds for a suit.

“I’m certainly having him consult with civil counsel,” Simmonds told Global News. Tweet This

“A lawsuit like that would be an uphill battle. A steep uphill battle,” defence lawyer Jay Prober said.

However, Prober said spending ten years behind bars for a crime you are acquitted of would also be very damaging to a person.

-With files from Brittany Greenslade and Katie Nicholson

