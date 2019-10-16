Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New flexible-length withdrawal beds open for Manitoba meth, opiate users

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 3:14 pm
Eleven new flexible-length withdrawal beds are now available for meth and opiate users in Winnipeg and Brandon.
Eleven new flexible-length withdrawal beds are now available for meth and opiate users in Winnipeg and Brandon. Shane Gibson/Global News

Manitobans struggling with meth or opioid withdrawal now have access to flexible-length withdrawal treatment beds in Winnipeg and Brandon, the province said Wednesday.

The eleven new beds – a $4.2 million project – are intended to give patients longer stays, so they have the time they need to get off dangerous drugs like meth.

READ MORE: Winnipeg among the cheapest cities to buy meth

The service is being provided in Winnipeg by Klinic Community Health Centre and by the Community Health and Housing Association in Brandon.

“These additional flexible-stay beds will improve our ability to provide addictions care closer to home,” said Shared Health mental health and addictions specialist Dr. Jitender Sareen.

“This new, evidence-based service will increase the available treatment options for patients, families and providers across Manitoba as we make strides to better align core mental health and addictions services and supports with the needs of our patients.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

The new beds are part of an ongoing series of initiatives to address mental health and addictions in Manitoba. The province said several more projects will be launched over the next few weeks.

Who’s who on Manitoba’s Illicit Drug Task Force
Who’s who on Manitoba’s Illicit Drug Task Force
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
MethManitoba HealthBrandonOpiatesmeth withdrawal
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.