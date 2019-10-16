New flexible-length withdrawal beds open for Manitoba meth, opiate users

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans struggling with meth or opioid withdrawal now have access to flexible-length withdrawal treatment beds in Winnipeg and Brandon, the province said Wednesday.

The eleven new beds – a $4.2 million project – are intended to give patients longer stays, so they have the time they need to get off dangerous drugs like meth.

The service is being provided in Winnipeg by Klinic Community Health Centre and by the Community Health and Housing Association in Brandon.

“These additional flexible-stay beds will improve our ability to provide addictions care closer to home,” said Shared Health mental health and addictions specialist Dr. Jitender Sareen.

“This new, evidence-based service will increase the available treatment options for patients, families and providers across Manitoba as we make strides to better align core mental health and addictions services and supports with the needs of our patients.” Tweet This

The new beds are part of an ongoing series of initiatives to address mental health and addictions in Manitoba. The province said several more projects will be launched over the next few weeks.

