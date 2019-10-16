Menu

Crime

Man slashed with machete in unprovoked Pembina Highway attack

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 9:59 am
A machete.
A machete. Wikimedia Commons / Kguirnela

Quick-thinking police officers may have saved a Winnipeg man’s life early Monday morning, after the man was the victim of an unprovoked machete attack.

Police said the man was found in the street near Pembina Highway and Dudley Avenue just before 5 a.m., in shock and bleeding badly from a severe laceration to his leg.

Because the man was losing a significant amount of blood, the officers quickly applied a police-issued tourniquet to stop the bleeding until emergency personnel arrived. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said the man was walking toward downtown when two suspects – a man and a woman – attacked him without warning and then walked away.

The male suspect is described is in his mid-20s with short black hair and a tattoo on his cheek.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes
Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.