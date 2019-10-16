Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reports human case of West Nile virus

Send this page to someone via email

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) says a human case of West Nile virus has been reported in the area.

It’s the first case of a human infection reported by the HNHU since 2016 when there was a single case reported.

The HNHU says that despite the virus usually peaking in late summer, it is still possible for cases to be reported during the colder autumn months.

“This case serves as a reminder that we always need to take steps to prevent mosquito bites,” Sarah Titmus, program manager with the HNHU, said in a statement. “This includes removing standing water from your property and applying mosquito repellant containing DEET when spending time outdoors.”

Titmus warns the virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and recommends wearing light-coloured clothing with long sleeves and pants, checking screens on windows and doors to make sure they are free of tears or holes and avoiding being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

A notice from the health unit says the chances of getting the virus from an infected mosquito are low and that the risk becomes even more slight after the first hard frost in late September or October.

People infected with the virus usually have no immediate symptoms but could develop flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue later on.

According to the HNHU, the virus has the potential to cause severe illness resulting in hospitalization and even death.

More information can be found on the health unit’s website at www.hnhss.ca.

