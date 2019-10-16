Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reports human case of West Nile virus

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 11:19 am
A human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Haldimand-Norfolk, the local health unit says.
A human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Haldimand-Norfolk, the local health unit says. Jeff Topping/Getty Images

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) says a human case of West Nile virus has been reported in the area.

It’s the first case of a human infection reported by the HNHU since 2016 when there was a single case reported.

The HNHU says that despite the virus usually peaking in late summer, it is still possible for cases to be reported during the colder autumn months.

“This case serves as a reminder that we always need to take steps to prevent mosquito bites,” Sarah Titmus, program manager with the HNHU, said in a statement. “This includes removing standing water from your property and applying mosquito repellant containing DEET when spending time outdoors.”

READ MORE: Hamilton confirms it’s first case of West Nile Virus in a human for 2019

Titmus warns the virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and recommends wearing light-coloured clothing with long sleeves and pants, checking screens on windows and doors to make sure they are free of tears or holes and avoiding being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Story continues below advertisement

A notice from the health unit says the chances of getting the virus from an infected mosquito are low and that the risk becomes even more slight after the first hard frost in late September or October.

People infected with the virus usually have no immediate symptoms but could develop flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue later on.

According to the HNHU, the virus has the potential to cause severe illness resulting in hospitalization and even death.

More information can be found on the health unit’s website at www.hnhss.ca.

The Interior health Authority issues a warning that the chance of contracting the West Nile virus is higher at this time of year
The Interior health Authority issues a warning that the chance of contracting the West Nile virus is higher at this time of year
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
West Nile VirusWest NileHaldimand-NorfolkhnhuHaldimand-Norfolk Countyhaldimand-norfolk health unitsarah titmus
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.