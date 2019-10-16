Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: Inaugural XFL Draft fails to create much excitement for fledgling league

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 16, 2019 7:19 am
Updated October 16, 2019 7:20 am
The XFL kicked off its inaugural draft Tuesday. The second day of the two-day event will be held Wednesday.
The XFL kicked off its inaugural draft Tuesday. The second day of the two-day event will be held Wednesday. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The XFL has officially started to reload for what will amount to its second incarnation in 2020 by completing day one of its inaugural two-day draft on Tuesday.

Before the draft began, the fledgling league assigned one quarterback to each of the eight teams — New York, D.C., St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle — including former NFL QB’s Landry Jones, Cardale Jones and Matt McGloin.

Then, one-by-one, each of the teams began plucking names from a pool of skilled players (quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends), offensive linemen and defensive front seven players.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: XFL’s new logos and nicknames mostly miss the mark

On Wednesday, the draft will focus on defensive backfield players followed by an open section where teams can choose special teams players and fill out their 71-man rosters by selecting players at any other position.

Story continues below advertisement

The D.C. Defenders made Rashard Davis, who won a Super Bowl ring while sitting on the Philadelphia Eagles practice roster in 2018, the first player to be drafted into the new XFL.

XFL announces franchises, stadium locations

XFL announces franchises, stadium locations
XFL announces franchises, stadium locations

As for the bulk of the players who have been drafted into the league you’d be hard pressed to know who they are.

For every Christine Michel, Lance Dunbar and Cameron Artis-Payne — former NFL players you may have heard of — there is a much longer list of players you’ve never heard of, like Willie Mays (no, not that Willie Mays), Craig McCorkle, Wes Saxton and Keith Towbridge.

One interesting note, former Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Lucas Wacha (now a linebackers coach at Pleasant Grove High School in Texas) was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the seventh round of the draft.

And that, in a nutshell, is the XFL. A place for American football players who want to make the jump to the NFL and those who are hanging on to the dream of playing the game they love.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CFLCanadian Football LeagueNFLNational Football LeagueXFLCardale JonesChristine MichelLandry JonesLucas WachaMatt McGloinRashard DavisXFL Draft
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.