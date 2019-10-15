Menu

Agreement reached to end strike at 3 of 4 Vancouver hotels

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 7:03 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 7:04 pm
Workers at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia remain on strike.
Workers at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia remain on strike. Global News

A tentative agreement has been reached between three Vancouver hotels and a union representing hotel employees who have been on strike since since last month.

Unite Here Local 40 says the agreement will give striking workers at the Westin Bayshore, Hyatt Regency, Pinnacle Harbourfront significant wage increases, protections against sexual harassment, and greater job security.

The deal also covers workers at the Four Seasons Vancouver.

“We’ve picketed through rain and cold weather for this fight, and we feel united and strong with this tentative agreement reached,” Teresita Gonzales, a room attendant supervisor Pinnacle Habourfront, said.

READ MORE: BC Federation of Labour calls for boycott on four Vancouver hotels in support of striking workers

Last week, the BC Federation of Labour (BCFED) called for a boycott of the the hotels in support of the hotel workers.

The B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU) president Stephanie Smith announced a $3-million interest-free loan to support striking hotel workers.

The strike continues at Rosewood Hotel Georgia, which has yet to reach an agreement.

