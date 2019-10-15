Gina Rodriguez apologizes for using N-word on Instagram Live

Send this page to someone via email

Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez apologized to her followers after she said the N-word while singing a song on Instagram Live.

The video of Rodriguez singing The Fugees’ Ready or Not on Instagram Live quickly circulated on social media, with many of her followers calling her out for using the word.

Rodriguez sang Lauryn Hill’s line in the song: “Bless you if you represent the Fu/But I’ll hex you with some witch’s brew if you’re doo-doo/Voodoo; I can do what you do, easy/Believe me, fronting n—-s give me heebie-jeebies.”

(WARNING: The video below contains explicit language.)

Gina Rodriguez is trending on Twitter after dropping the n-word on Instagram pic.twitter.com/6llSf7ZKwd — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 15, 2019

Many people on social media began to criticize Rodriguez, who is Puerto Rican, for saying the word.

Black women BEEN telling y'all Gina Rodriguez was an anti-Black problem. Shouldn't have taken her to say the n-word before y'all woke up. But go off. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 15, 2019

gina rodriguez explaining herself after saying the n word on tape: pic.twitter.com/4mQPwoTiPn — meez. (@hsaphrodite) October 15, 2019

gina rodriguez is about to pull this again after she sees we all called her anti black for saying the n word pic.twitter.com/bD4UwPP12n — farah (@tiredfarah) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez’s PR team after she posted that video pic.twitter.com/stBIuHKD1l — Zee (@CocoapuffKisses) October 15, 2019

Me when Gina rodriguez starts crying again pic.twitter.com/XJ0xqVqy7A — Shay (@normanisheart_) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez will falsely claim Afro Latina in 3..2..1.. pic.twitter.com/YSQGxNZYCF — 🍍 (@BlesssJourney) October 15, 2019

Nobody, And I do mean nobody, Loves saying “n*gga” more than a person who will never be called one or protect one. Gina Rodriguez probably says it 3 times and clicks her heels before every interview. The anti-Black jumped out! — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 15, 2019

gina rodriguez when her pr team calls her to tell her she posted the story on her main and not her finsta pic.twitter.com/IP47jUcQIs — cin (@thorrbruce) October 15, 2019

gina rodriguez really started fake crying a few months ago claiming she’s not anti-black, but she’s saying the n word on her ig……… pic.twitter.com/qvbpEGmSx1 — ashley 2.0 (@heyhey_assleys) October 15, 2019

you're gina rodriguez. you were just accused of anti-black racism earlier this year. you cried defending yourself. do you pic.twitter.com/qtWvvytWcF — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez in the next few hours pic.twitter.com/Fr4OTFXng0 — spooky sammi 🔮 (@badbadbis) October 15, 2019

GINA RODRIGUEZ SAID THE N WORD ON HER INSTAGRAM LIVE WE GETTING HER OUT OF HERE pic.twitter.com/3eg5MIMVcc — happy new year (@spiderverses) October 15, 2019

Some people on social media compared it to Jennifer Lopez using the word in I’m Real and Fat Joe, who is also Puerto Rican, using the word many times in his songs.

Y’all getting Gina Rodriguez outta here you gotta retroactively get J Lo for “I’m real” too, fair is fair! pic.twitter.com/Hmd26roPRC — yc (@yc) October 15, 2019

Y'all just don't like Gina Rodriguez. Puerto Ricans use the n-word and I'm okay with that… JLO Used the N-word in a song and nobody batted an eye. Fat Joe and Big Pun are the same exact nationality as her… Stop it. — ʋɐəS (@SeanTheTerrible) October 15, 2019

Latinos like Gina Rodriguez and Fat Joe should NOT be using the n word and that’s all there is to it I don’t care if you’re from NYC and used it with your black friends Most African Americans live in the South anyway — Shashana 🇺🇸 (@Shashana80sKid) October 15, 2019

NYC Puerto Rican’s, especially the ones that look Italian, use the N-word like it’s butter. I mean, I see y’all coming for Gina Rodriguez (a Boricua actress) but, by your same calculations, Fat Joe is a light skinned Bori and he used the N-word all the time in his music… pic.twitter.com/8AgA210Gdh — galletica 🍪 (@ohthecontrarian) October 15, 2019

Bun Gina Rodriguez but you give Fat Joe and Cardi B a pass — Jordan (@JordanRaskit) October 15, 2019

Ppl mad at Gina Rodriguez but not Cardi B, Fat Joe, Big Pun and Snitch9. Smh — ILL MINDED (@OnlyJimmyStar21) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez… Cardi B… why are these women so into using the N word? Like do they get off on it? Do they feel a sense of power? What's the reason? — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) October 15, 2019

Rodriguez issued an apology shortly after the video was criticized on social media.

“Hey, what’s up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I like, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill and um… I really am sorry if I offended you,” Rodriguez said in a video.

Gina Rodriguez just posted an apology for saying the n-word her Instagram Story earlier today. “I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill.” pic.twitter.com/QGhIR0wkHb — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) October 15, 2019

This comes after Rodriguez addressed comments she made that many people interpreted as anti-Black in January.

During an appearance on Sway in the Morning, the 35-year-old actress said, “The backlash was devastating to say the least. The black community was the only community I looked to growing up. We didn’t have that many Latino shows, so the black community made me feel like I was seen. So to get anti-black is saying that I’m anti-family.”

“If anything, the black community is my community. When I speak about Latino advocacy, people think I’m only talking about people who are my skin color, but little do they know that I’m very aware of what my culture is,” said said.

The comments in question came from a Net-a-Porter roundtable in November 2018 where Rodriguez made comments about equal pay.

“I get so petrified in this space talking about equal pay, especially when you look at the intersectional aspect of it,” she said during the talk. “Where white women get paid more than black women, and black women get paid more than Asian women, Asian women get paid more than Latina women, and it’s like a very scary space to step into.”