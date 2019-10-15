Menu

Traffic

Hamilton motorcycle rider suffers life-threatening injuries in West Lincoln crash

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:28 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 2:31 pm
Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision on Monday evening.
Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision on Monday evening.

A 26-year-old Hamilton man was rushed to hospital on Monday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in West Lincoln, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police say they got a call reporting the collision at the intersection of Silver Street and Krick Road at around 7:27 p.m.

READ MORE: 3 people sent to hospital after crash on Hwy. 3 in Norfolk

Collision investigators say a 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 50-year-old man from Pelham was travelling eastbound on Silver Street when it collided with a Yamaha off-road motorcycle going northbound on Krick Road.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. The rider was reportedly airlifted to an out-of-town hospital.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The collision is still under investigation, according to Niagara police, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.

TAGS
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagaraNiagara Regional Police ServiceWest Lincolnhonda civic collisionhonda civic crashkrick roadsilver streettownship of lincolnwest lincoln collisionwest lincoln crashyamaha motorcycle collisionyamaha motorcycle crash
