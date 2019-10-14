Liberal leader Trudeau visits London on Thanksgiving, promises funding, compares Scheer to Ford

Send this page to someone via email

With the federal election just days away, the leader of the Liberal Party decided to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family as well as supporters in southwestern Ontario.

Justin Trudeau and his family were welcomed by hundreds of Liberal supporters at the campaign office of Mohamed Hammoud, the Liberal candidate for London-Fanshawe on Monday just before 1 p.m.

Liberal Leader @JustinTrudeau was all smiles as he got greeted by roughly 1,000 local supporters. He promised more funding for the people and warned of Andrew Scheer’s cuts. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/FQLQ6ObZuQ — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) October 14, 2019

The crowd chanted “Four more years! Four more years!” as Trudeau walked through the packed backyard, waving and smiling, greeting fans of all ages.

“(Today) isn’t just a day for politics,” Trudeau said before passing the microphone to his wife. “This is also a day for families.”

Sophie Grégoire got the crowd roaring when she recognized Canada’s value for diversity.

“Canada needs to celebrate its diversity and strength. But… it’s in your sacrifices that you make through your jobs and your families that will allow us to create more equality…. so thank you from my heart to yours, we love you!”

Story continues below advertisement

Within the second minute of his five-minute speech, Trudeau brought up the name of his toughest competition in this election.

“Andrew Scheer looked at Doug Ford’s cuts and said, ‘hold my beer,’ because he’s choosing four times as much cuts as Doug Ford. That is not the approach we need for Canada.”

A protester then began shouting out vulgar phrases and was booed by the crowd before security dragged him out.

Hundreds of people await for Liberal Leader @JustinTrudeau’s arrival here at Mohammed Hammoud’s campaign office. Hammoud is the Liberal candidate for London-Fanshawe. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/63SqYycPod — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) October 14, 2019

Earlier this month, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh brought up the idea of a coalition with the Liberals to prevent the Conservatives from forming a minority government.

The Liberal leader made a campaign stop in Windsor prior to stopping by London, where he dodged multiple questions about a possible coalition.

Instead, he repeatedly responded that he remains focused on winning a majority, according to an article from Global News.

Trudeau did not take questions during his London rally, but he promised a bright future if the Liberals won.

“Canadians need a government that’s going to invest in kids and in our future. Canadians need a government… that invests in a better future for all, and that’s exactly what we are going to do!”

Story continues below advertisement

0:43 Leaders’ Debate: Scheer says he was comfortable attacking Trudeau during the debate because he ‘hides the truth’ Leaders’ Debate: Scheer says he was comfortable attacking Trudeau during the debate because he ‘hides the truth’

The Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked in the polls with just a few more days to go until the federal election.

Trudeau had previously refused to contemplate a coalition with their toughest competition.

The Liberal leader took off to Hamilton and Cambridge after his London rally.