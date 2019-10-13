Menu

Canada

Saskatoon tattoo artist has year-long wait list

By Nathaniel Dove and Ciara Yaschuk Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 8:22 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 8:26 pm
Year-long wait list for Saskatoon tattoo artist
Demand for tattoos from Art Sharks Tattoo is so high that Jesse Zabos' and other artists are booked solid for the next year.

Tattoo artist Jesse Zabos’ schedule is full for the next year.

“I will be opening my books in January and we will see how things go,” he told Global News.

Appointments for Zabos and the four other artists who work at his tattoo shop, Art Sharks Tattoo, are scarce because of the demand for their unique designs.

“For inspiration we will take what the client wants, like what their ideas are, and then we will go from there,” he said.

“As artists we do a lot of custom stuff, so we create everything mostly from what’s inside our heads.”

He said designing something the client likes enough to carry with them for the rest of their life involves discussions, which can get very personal.

“I have done a few like memorial pieces and stuff that’s really kind of touched the customer,” he said.

“I think it’s good to help them heal through sometimes a tattoo as well.”

Darla Lindbjerg, CEO of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, said the success makes sense, given the quality of the tattoo.

“If people are having a good experience and you are offering a great quality product, people will come back,” she said.

Zabos said part of the reward is knowing his art has such intense meaning for those who wear it.

“Sometimes it gets a little emotional when you finish the tattoo, just to have that closure for some people depending on what the situation of the tattoo is,” he said.

“But it’s really satisfying to make them happy and (know) they can enjoy it for the rest of their lives.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SaskatoonYXETattoo artistJesse ZabosSaskatoon TattooArt Shark TattooJesse Zabos Art Shark Tattoo
