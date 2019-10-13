Health Canada announces recall on heat detectors over concerns they may not activate

Send this page to someone via email

Heat detectors sold in Canada for decades are being recalled over concerns they may not work properly.

Health Canada said in a recall notice on Friday that Edwards 280 Series Mechanical Heat Detectors “may fail to activate, causing users and central monitoring stations to not be alerted to the elevated temperature, in a location, which could lead to the spread of fire.”

There have been no reports of incidents in Canada.

The devices do not detect smoke — just heat. They are professionally installed in places where smoke alarms would be unsuitable as part of a fire detection strategy, Health Canada said.

“In residential settings, this product is installed in kitchens, attics and garages for the purpose of property protection, but not life safety,” the agency said.

The recalled products have been available in Canada since 1979, and the company estimates 275,000 and 382,000 were sold since 2004.

Health Canada says those who use the product in “life-safety applications” should contact a fire alarm professional for replacement options.

