Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Health Canada announces recall on heat detectors over concerns they may not activate

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 7:21 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 7:23 pm
Health Canada said in a recall notice on Friday that Edwards 280 Series Mechanical Heat Detectors "may fail to activate.".
Health Canada said in a recall notice on Friday that Edwards 280 Series Mechanical Heat Detectors "may fail to activate.". Health Canada

Heat detectors sold in Canada for decades are being recalled over concerns they may not work properly.

Health Canada said in a recall notice on Friday that Edwards 280 Series Mechanical Heat Detectors “may fail to activate, causing users and central monitoring stations to not be alerted to the elevated temperature, in a location, which could lead to the spread of fire.”

READ MORE: Health Canada calls on companies to stop selling fuelled firepots after deaths

There have been no reports of incidents in Canada.

The devices do not detect smoke — just heat. They are professionally installed in places where smoke alarms would be unsuitable as part of a fire detection strategy, Health Canada said.

“In residential settings, this product is installed in kitchens, attics and garages for the purpose of property protection, but not life safety,” the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

The recalled products have been available in Canada since 1979, and the company estimates 275,000 and 382,000 were sold since 2004.

Health Canada says those who use the product in “life-safety applications” should contact a fire alarm professional for replacement options.

Health Canada
Health Canada Health Canada

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Health CanadaRecallsEdwards 280 Series Mechanical Heat DetectorFail to activateheat detector recallheat detectorsrecall notice
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.