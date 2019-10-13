Power outages shut down international curling tourney in Portage la Prairie

An international curling tournament slated for Portage la Prairie has been formally cancelled due to power outages.
The Canad Inns Men’s Classic, a World Curling Tour event, was expected to bring athletes from as far as Korea, Switzerland, and Japan – as well as 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster of the U.S.
More than a dozen Canadian teams, including those skipped by Brendan Bottcher, Sean Grassie, Brad Gushue, and Kevin Koe, were also scheduled to participate.
Organizers officially pulled the plug on the event as the Canad Inns Destination Centre and the Portage Curling Club have both been without power since Friday night until about 2:30 Sunday morning.
The event was to run Oct. 11-14.
There’s no word on if the event will be rescheduled.
