Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Power outages shut down international curling tourney in Portage la Prairie

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 12:03 pm
Skip Brendan Bottcher's team was set to participate in the now-cancelled Canad Inns Men's Classic in Portage la Prairie.
Skip Brendan Bottcher's team was set to participate in the now-cancelled Canad Inns Men's Classic in Portage la Prairie. Jonathan Hayward, The Canadian Press

An international curling tournament slated for Portage la Prairie has been formally cancelled due to power outages.

The Canad Inns Men’s Classic, a World Curling Tour event, was expected to bring athletes from as far as Korea, Switzerland, and Japan – as well as 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster of the U.S.

More than a dozen Canadian teams, including those skipped by Brendan Bottcher, Sean Grassie, Brad Gushue, and Kevin Koe, were also scheduled to participate.

Organizers officially pulled the plug on the event as the Canad Inns Destination Centre and the Portage Curling Club have both been without power since Friday night until about 2:30 Sunday morning.

The event was to run Oct. 11-14.

READ MORE: Team Manitoba closes 2019 Tim Hortons Brier with early finish

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no word on if the event will be rescheduled.

Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm
Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CurlingPower OutageManitoba StormPortage la PrairieWorld Curling TourCurling TournamentCanad Inns Men's Classic
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.