Power outages shut down international curling tourney in Portage la Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

An international curling tournament slated for Portage la Prairie has been formally cancelled due to power outages.

The Canad Inns Men’s Classic, a World Curling Tour event, was expected to bring athletes from as far as Korea, Switzerland, and Japan – as well as 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster of the U.S.

More than a dozen Canadian teams, including those skipped by Brendan Bottcher, Sean Grassie, Brad Gushue, and Kevin Koe, were also scheduled to participate.

Organizers officially pulled the plug on the event as the Canad Inns Destination Centre and the Portage Curling Club have both been without power since Friday night until about 2:30 Sunday morning.

The event was to run Oct. 11-14.

READ MORE: Team Manitoba closes 2019 Tim Hortons Brier with early finish

Story continues below advertisement

Due to extreme weather conditions in Manitoba, the live streaming feeds for the Canad Inns Men’s Classic have been cancelled for the time being. We will update you once they are back up & running. We apologize for the inconvenience. @worldcurltour — Canad Inns (@CanadNation) October 11, 2019

There’s no word on if the event will be rescheduled.

0:53 Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm