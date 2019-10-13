Blackfriars Bridge shutting down for finishing touches

Send this page to someone via email

From Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Friday, Oct. 18, the Blackfriars Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for finishing touches.

According to a City of London statement, pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be able to cross the river using the pedestrian walkway on the bridge.

READ MORE: Blackfriars Bridge restoration cost rises

The Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) on the east side of the river will not be affected, however, West London Dyke construction continues on the west side of the river between Blackfriars Street and St. Patrick Street.

The City is reminding motorists to take caution and share the road with cyclists in the area.

2:01 Climate activists create bridge blockade in downtown Vancouver Climate activists create bridge blockade in downtown Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement