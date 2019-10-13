Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Blackfriars Bridge shutting down for finishing touches

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 10:25 am
The City is reminding motorists to take caution and share the road with cyclists in the area.
The City is reminding motorists to take caution and share the road with cyclists in the area. City of London

From Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Friday, Oct. 18, the Blackfriars Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for finishing touches.

According to a City of London statement, pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be able to cross the river using the pedestrian walkway on the bridge.

READ MORE: Blackfriars Bridge restoration cost rises

The Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) on the east side of the river will not be affected, however, West London Dyke construction continues on the west side of the river between Blackfriars Street and St. Patrick Street.

The City is reminding motorists to take caution and share the road with cyclists in the area.

Climate activists create bridge blockade in downtown Vancouver
Climate activists create bridge blockade in downtown Vancouver
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
LondonTrafficLondon OntarioBridgeClosureClosedLondon BridgeLondon trafficbridge closureBlackfriars BridgeblackfriarsBridge ClosedLondon constructionLondon detour
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.