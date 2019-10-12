Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Kashmir postpaid cellphones to be restored by India

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2019 10:45 am
Updated October 12, 2019 11:02 am
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near barbed wire during restriction in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 05 August 2019 (issued 06 August 2019). Indian Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the parliament that repeals Article 370, and said the state will be split into two Union Territories, Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh region without one. .
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near barbed wire during restriction in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 05 August 2019 (issued 06 August 2019). Indian Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the parliament that repeals Article 370, and said the state will be split into two Union Territories, Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh region without one. . EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Around 4 million post-paid cellphone connections will be restored in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, more than two months after New Delhi downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown, an official said Saturday.

Rohit Kansal, a government spokesman, said that internet services will remain suspended for now. Authorities fear that insurgents and separatists will use the internet to provoke anti-India protests in the region.

READ MORE: India to allow tourists in Kashmir, but they likely won’t have access to internet or phones

Kansal told reporters that more than 2 million prepaid cellphones will not be reactivated immediately. Landline phones were restored in the region last month.

Tensions in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, have escalated since early August, when India downgraded the semi-autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir and imposed the lockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

Facing international pressure to ease people’s suffering and restore normal life, Indian authorities announced this past week that they would allow tourists back into the region after ordering them to leave in August because of security concerns.

Kashmir grenade blast injures 10 amid India lockdown
Kashmir grenade blast injures 10 amid India lockdown

“The government urges businessmen, industrialists, traders, transporters, shopkeepers, hoteliers and contractors not to be frightened by any threats by terrorists and separatists and go about their normal activities,” Kansal said Saturday in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Authorities also released three low-ranking politicians in the region earlier in the week. However, prominent Kashmiri politicians, including some who have historically accepted India’s sovereignty over the disputed Muslim-majority region, remain detained in their own homes or in jails.

Schools have reopened in the region, but attendance has been very poor.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
IndiaPakistanKashmirKashmir Indiaindia kashmirKashmir LockdownPakistan Kashmirkashmir internetIndia KashmiIndia lockdown KashmiKashmir CellphoneKashmir Communications
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.