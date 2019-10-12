Menu

World

British, EU negotiators working through the weekend in hopes of striking Brexit deal

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2019 7:37 am
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, rides an escalator on his way to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. EU negotiator Michel Barnier says that he had a "constructive meeting" with British Brexit envoy Stephen Barclay and underscored the cautious optimism since Thursday's meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar. .
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, rides an escalator on his way to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. EU negotiator Michel Barnier says that he had a "constructive meeting" with British Brexit envoy Stephen Barclay and underscored the cautious optimism since Thursday's meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar. . (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

British and European Union negotiators plan to work through the weekend to see if they can agree a Brexit deal in time for next week’s summit of EU leaders.

READ MORE: UK, Irish leaders say they see ‘pathway’ to Brexit deal

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, approved an intensification of the discussions after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, said they could see a “pathway” forward following talks on Thursday.

European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday he could see the talks in Brussels going through the weekend, ahead of the EU summit, which starts Thursday.

EU parliament head says “no progress” in Brexit talks
EU parliament head says “no progress” in Brexit talks

The main stumbling block remains the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, the United Kingdom’s only land border with the EU. It has dominated talks ever since U.K. voters chose in 2016 to leave the EU.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Brexit, European union, Britain, Boris Johnson, Ireland, no deal Brexit, Donald Tusk, Leo Varadkar, Ireland Brexit, Michel Barnier, Varadkar Brexit
