5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Fright Nights
Playland at the PNE
Select night until Halloween
frightnights.ca
2 — Vancouver Halloween Parade & Expo
Downtown Vancouver
Oct. 11 to 13
vanhalloween.com
3 — Cloverdale Antique & Collectible Show
Shannon Hall & Alice Mackay Buildings
Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
cacsgroup.com
4 — Aldor Acres Family Farm
8249 252 St., Langley
Daily until Halloween
aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca
5 — Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour
Rogers Arena
Oct. 11
rogersarena.com
