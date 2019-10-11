5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Fright Nights

Playland at the PNE

Select night until Halloween

frightnights.ca

2 — Vancouver Halloween Parade & Expo

Downtown Vancouver

Oct. 11 to 13

vanhalloween.com

3 — Cloverdale Antique & Collectible Show

Shannon Hall & Alice Mackay Buildings

Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

cacsgroup.com

4 — Aldor Acres Family Farm

8249 252 St., Langley

Daily until Halloween

aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca

5 — Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour

Rogers Arena

Oct. 11

rogersarena.com

Story continues below advertisement