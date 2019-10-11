Menu

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 7:10 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 7:17 pm
5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, October 10, 2019
Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Fort Langley Cranberry Festival, Harvestland at the PNE and Scales, Talons and Claws.

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Fright Nights
Playland at the PNE
Select night until Halloween
frightnights.ca

2 — Vancouver Halloween Parade & Expo
Downtown Vancouver
Oct. 11 to 13
vanhalloween.com

3 — Cloverdale Antique & Collectible Show
Shannon Hall & Alice Mackay Buildings
Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
cacsgroup.com

4 — Aldor Acres Family Farm
8249 252 St., Langley
Daily until Halloween
aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca

5 — Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour
Rogers Arena
Oct. 11
rogersarena.com

