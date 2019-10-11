Power outage leads to boil water advisory for RM of Alexander

Send this page to someone via email

The storm that has been hammering Manitoba has resulted in a number of power outages, but for residents of the Rural Municipality of Alexander, the outage also means a boil water advisory.

The RM said the Great Falls Public Water system went offline as of 12:30 a.m. Friday, and while some parts of the community still have hydro, the treatment plant and sewage station are down.

The province recommends all water used for consumption – including drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth and preparing beverages like infant formula – should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute.

Water used for laundry or washing dishes doesn’t need to be boiled.

Once power is restored, the RM said it expects it’ll take around four days to flush the system and submit samples for testing before the boil water advisory can be rescinded.

