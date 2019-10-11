Menu

Peterborough entrepreneurship competition seeks youth’s next best startup

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 3:38 pm
Photo from Cubs' Lair 2019 open. .
Photo from Cubs' Lair 2019 open. . Innovation Cluster / Submitted

The annual Cubs’ Lair entrepreneurship competition has launched in Peterborough and the Kawarthas for the fifth year running.

The competition is put on by Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development and the Innovation Cluster to search for business startups by youth aged 18 to 29.

The competition will take place on Nov. 21 at the Gordon Best Theatre in Peterborough. The entrepreneurs will be able to pitch their startups to a panel of judges for a chance to win over $6,500 in prizes, including $1,000 in cash.

Last year’s winner, Jeremy Brooks, snagged the grand prize through his platform AVROD. The augmented reality tool allowed users to virtually explore archaeological sites around the world.

Judges chose Brooks based on having a thorough business plan and creating a first solution of its kind.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who are interested can apply online through the Innovation Cluster’s website.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 25.

Peterborough Cubs’ Lair winner Jeremy Brooks talks archaeology in virtual reality
Peterborough Cubs’ Lair winner Jeremy Brooks talks archaeology in virtual reality
