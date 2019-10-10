Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP seek public’s help to find a missing Kelowna man

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 12:22 am
.
. Courtesy RCMP

RCMP are hoping the public can help in the search for a missing Kelowna man.

Stephen O’Shaughnessy is a downtown resident who has not been seen since October 6.

READ MORE: World Homelessness Day marked with free screening of eye-opening documentary

He gets around on foot and enjoys spending time near the bird sanctuaries and Okanagan Lake.

RCMP are concerned about O’Shaughnessy because it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long, and he missed a scheduled appointment.

Stephen James O’Shaughnessy is described as:

• A Caucasian male;
• 53 years of age;
• 6 ft 0 ins (183 cm) tall;
• 194bs (88 kg);
• grey hair;
• brown eyes

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige heavy jacket and a dark coloured baseball hat.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Okanagan RCMP officer walks 239 kilometres for PTSD awareness

On October 8th, the Kelowna RCMP with the assistance of Search and Rescue combed several areas where he is known to hang out, however Stephen O’Shaughnessy has not yet been located.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPKelownaOkanaganSearch and RescueCOSARcentral okanagan search and rescueStephen O'Shaughnessy
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.