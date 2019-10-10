RCMP seek public’s help to find a missing Kelowna man

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are hoping the public can help in the search for a missing Kelowna man.

Stephen O’Shaughnessy is a downtown resident who has not been seen since October 6.

He gets around on foot and enjoys spending time near the bird sanctuaries and Okanagan Lake.

RCMP are concerned about O’Shaughnessy because it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long, and he missed a scheduled appointment.

Stephen James O’Shaughnessy is described as:

• A Caucasian male;

• 53 years of age;

• 6 ft 0 ins (183 cm) tall;

• 194bs (88 kg);

• grey hair;

• brown eyes

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige heavy jacket and a dark coloured baseball hat.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Okanagan RCMP officer walks 239 kilometres for PTSD awareness

On October 8th, the Kelowna RCMP with the assistance of Search and Rescue combed several areas where he is known to hang out, however Stephen O’Shaughnessy has not yet been located.