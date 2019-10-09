Winnipeg Blue Bombers acquire quarterback Zach Collaros in deadline deal

Send this page to someone via email

The CFL’s trade deadline usually comes and goes with little fanfare.

But more than an hour after the trade deadline officially passed on Wednesday, word came down the Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a deal to upgrade their quarterback position.

The Bombers have agreed in principle on a trade to acquire quarterback Zach Collaros from the Toronto Argonauts, but final details of the deal are still being ironed out and neither team has made an official announcement.

It’s the second time this season Collaros has been traded, after the Argos acquired him from the Saskatchewan Roughriders back in July.

READ MORE: Evans’ 61 yard TD reception caps Riders’ win over reeling Bombers

Collaros, 31, hasn’t played this year since the season opener. He suffered a concussion on June 13 after receiving a head shot from Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence, and he’s been on the injured list ever since.

Story continues below advertisement

I understand the skepticism about Collaros’s health but he has been practicing for 2-3 weeks and my understanding is he has medical clearance to play. Doesn’t change the fact that Streveler is no.1. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) October 9, 2019

The Bombers’ offence has struggled since Matt Nichols was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. Chris Streveler has just a 2-4 record in six games as their starting quarterback since taking over from Nichols. He’s thrown just two touchdown passes during their current three-game losing streak compared to five interceptions.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers’ Wolitarsky, Gaitor to miss game versus Saskatchewan Roughriders

Collaros is a free agent at the end of the season.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play