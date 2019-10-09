Saskatchewan weather outlook: sunny skies, cool temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

Below seasonal temperatures continue into the long weekend.

Wednesday

After some light flurries earlier in the day, skies cleared in the Regina area.

Saskatoon staying partly cloudy while temperatures remain cool in the low-single digits.

Wind gusts approached 50 km/h in some areas of the province.

Peak wind gusts across the province on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Thursday

Sunshine continues across the province Thursday, while daytime highs recover into mid-single digits.

Overnight lows remain cold in the form of mid-minus single digits.

Morning wind chills in some areas could bring temperatures back into the minus double digits.

Thanksgiving long weekend outlook

Skies remain sunny on Friday and Saturday with some cloud cover building into the Regina area on Sunday.

It’s still unclear whether some southeastern sections of Saskatchewan could see a chance of precipitation come Monday.

Don’t expect a big improvement in temperatures. Daytime highs stay in the mid-single digits.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 9 was taken by Samantha Crumley near Regina

