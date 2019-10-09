Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan weather outlook: sunny skies, cool temperatures

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 2:13 pm
Cold start to the day across the province Wednesday and temperatures remain below seasonal into the long weekend.
Cold start to the day across the province Wednesday and temperatures remain below seasonal into the long weekend. SkyTracker Weather

Below seasonal temperatures continue into the long weekend.

Wednesday

After some light flurries earlier in the day, skies cleared in the Regina area.

Saskatoon staying partly cloudy while temperatures remain cool in the low-single digits.

Wind gusts approached 50 km/h in some areas of the province.

Peak wind gusts across the province on Wednesday.
Peak wind gusts across the province on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Thursday

Story continues below advertisement

Sunshine continues across the province Thursday, while daytime highs recover into mid-single digits.

Overnight lows remain cold in the form of mid-minus single digits.

Morning wind chills in some areas could bring temperatures back into the minus double digits.

Thanksgiving long weekend outlook

Skies remain sunny on Friday and Saturday with some cloud cover building into the Regina area on Sunday.

It’s still unclear whether some southeastern sections of Saskatchewan could see a chance of precipitation come Monday.

Don’t expect a big improvement in temperatures. Daytime highs stay in the mid-single digits.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. SkyTracker Weather
Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 9 was taken by Samantha Crumley near Regina

Story continues below advertisement
The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 9 was taken by Samantha Crumley near Regina.
The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 9 was taken by Samantha Crumley near Regina. Samantha Crumley / Viewer Submitted

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SnowSaskatoon WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherSkyTracker WeatherColdRegina weatherWindy
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.