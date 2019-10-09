Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Arctic front helps Vancouver break chilly 59-year-old record

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 3:54 pm
Global BC's tower cam captures a chilly sunrise behind Mount Baker on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. .
Global BC's tower cam captures a chilly sunrise behind Mount Baker on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. . Global News

If you felt chillier than usual on your way to work this morning, you’re not alone.

The Lower Mainland is in the grips of an unseasonably early freeze, with temperatures dropping as low as 0.5 C overnight.

READ MORE: Temperature records tumble as early spring-like weather arrives in B.C.

At Vancouver International Airport, where the mercury hit 1 C, the dip was low enough to break a 59-year-old record, according to Global B.C. chief meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“If you thought it was chilly, yes it is. It’s the record for the date,” said Madryga.

Tweet This

He added that Wednesday was also the coldest day this year since April 25.

“It’s all thanks to an northerly flow aloft – arctic air really – that moved in over the last couple of days across B.C., abnormally cold for this time of the year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other parts of B.C. also saw unusually low lows thanks to the cold front, with morning lows of -6 C in Cranbrook, -4 C in Merritt, and -1 in Kelowna.

READ MORE: 141-year-old temperature record among 15 to tumble in B.C. Thursday

Mardyga said the cold air is expected to stick around through Thursday, with warmer air moving in by Friday with a low of 3 C and a high of 16 C possible.

The sun is also forecast to stick around until then, with cloud and possible showers rolling in for the weekend.

FLASHBACK: This was the weather forecast for Oct. 9, 2018

BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 9
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 9
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
WeatherColdCold FrontTemperature RecordArctic Frontvancouver temperature recordcold recordvancouver cold recordvancouver cold record octobervancouver october temperature record
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.