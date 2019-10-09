Arctic front helps Vancouver break chilly 59-year-old record

Send this page to someone via email

If you felt chillier than usual on your way to work this morning, you’re not alone.

The Lower Mainland is in the grips of an unseasonably early freeze, with temperatures dropping as low as 0.5 C overnight.

At Vancouver International Airport, where the mercury hit 1 C, the dip was low enough to break a 59-year-old record, according to Global B.C. chief meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“If you thought it was chilly, yes it is. It’s the record for the date,” said Madryga. Tweet This

He added that Wednesday was also the coldest day this year since April 25.

“It’s all thanks to an northerly flow aloft – arctic air really – that moved in over the last couple of days across B.C., abnormally cold for this time of the year.”

It is clear, and only 1 degree at YVR. This is the lowest temperature at the airport on this date, on record. Previous record +3, 59 years ago. Also the lowest temp since April 25th! pic.twitter.com/NCkSBM6sgG — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) October 9, 2019

Other parts of B.C. also saw unusually low lows thanks to the cold front, with morning lows of -6 C in Cranbrook, -4 C in Merritt, and -1 in Kelowna.

Mardyga said the cold air is expected to stick around through Thursday, with warmer air moving in by Friday with a low of 3 C and a high of 16 C possible.

The sun is also forecast to stick around until then, with cloud and possible showers rolling in for the weekend.

