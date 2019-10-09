Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, tips in pedestrian hit and run

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 1:29 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the vehicle was described an older model grey Ford Focus sedan, and that the front bumper, hood and windshield were noticeably damaged as a result of the collision.
Kelowna RCMP say the vehicle was described an older model grey Ford Focus sedan, and that the front bumper, hood and windshield were noticeably damaged as a result of the collision. File / Global News

Kelowna RCMP say a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run in August, and now police are seeking public help.

According to the RCMP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, at 6:40 p.m., when the pedestrian was struck by a car on Bernard Avenue near Lakeview Street.

The vehicle involved fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital and has since been released.

“The vehicle involved was described to be an older model grey Ford Focus sedan and was last seen driving eastbound up Bernard Avenue,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“The front bumper, hood and windshield were noticeably damaged as a result of the collision.

“Anyone that may have seen this vehicle in the following hours is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

