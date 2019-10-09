Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, tips in pedestrian hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Kelowna RCMP say a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run in August, and now police are seeking public help.

According to the RCMP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, at 6:40 p.m., when the pedestrian was struck by a car on Bernard Avenue near Lakeview Street.

The vehicle involved fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital and has since been released.

1:19 Family of alleged hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to come forward Family of alleged hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to come forward

“The vehicle involved was described to be an older model grey Ford Focus sedan and was last seen driving eastbound up Bernard Avenue,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“The front bumper, hood and windshield were noticeably damaged as a result of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone that may have seen this vehicle in the following hours is asked to contact police.” Tweet This

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:11 Home surveillance captures hit-and-run in Chilliwack Home surveillance captures hit-and-run in Chilliwack