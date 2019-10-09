London police search for missing 56-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London Police are looking to the public as they continue to search for a missing 56-year-old man.

Joseph “Pierre” Pronovost was last seen in the area of Emery Street West and Phyllis Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Pierre is described as white, 5’6″, slim build, with a shaved head, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream and navy coloured hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes carrying a black, cross-body satchel.

He was walking with his dog, Meeko, a long-haired Chihuahua with black hair and a white chest.

Both Pierre’s family and police are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

