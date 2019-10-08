BC Federation of Labour calls for boycott on four Vancouver hotels in support of striking workers

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Federation of Labour (BCFED) has called for a boycott of four Vancouver hotels in support of workers on strike.

Workers at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver, Westin Bayshore, Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront and Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been off the job after negotiations between Unite Here Local 40 and employers broke down last month.

In a statement, BCFED president Laird Cronk said they support hotel workers in their fight for fair wages, job security and safety reforms.

“Our affiliated unions are cancelling bookings and avoiding future events with these hotels,” Cronk said. “We encourage other organizations and individuals to do the same for the duration of the dispute.”

On Tuesday, B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU) president Stephanie Smith announced a $3-million interest-free loan to support striking hotel workers.

“This loan will help make sure that Unite Here Local 40 members can afford to stay out on strike as long as it takes to achieve collective agreements that give them the safety, stability and fair compensation they deserve,” Smith said in a statement.

Hotel workers were dealt a blow last week when a court banned them from using devices like air horns — or from blocking or impeding the movement of people and vehicles onto hotel property.

