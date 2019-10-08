Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets lose two more key defencemen

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 2:49 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey will miss a second straight game when the team takes on Pittsburgh Tuesday.
Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey will miss a second straight game when the team takes on Pittsburgh Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Winnipeg Jets’ short-handed defence has received more bad news.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said Josh Morrissey would miss a second straight game on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins because of an undisclosed injury suffered Sunday in a pre-game warmup.

The team also announced Tuesday that defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been granted a personal leave.

Defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has been on a personal leave since training camp.

To help fill the holes, the Jets recalled blue-liners Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier from AHL Manitoba.

The Jets (1-2) also announced forward Bryan Little (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve.

Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Paul Maurice on the possible retirement of Dustin Byfuglien
Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Paul Maurice on the possible retirement of Dustin Byfuglien
© 2019 The Canadian Press
