Manitoba senior killed in farm accident

A 73-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Cypress-Langford is dead after an accident with farm machinery.
Blue Hills RCMP said the senior was caught in a large piece of farming equipment around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a farm south of Brookdale.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP said Workplace Safety and Health has been advised, and the incident is still under investigation.
