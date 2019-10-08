Manitoba senior killed in farm accident

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Cypress-Langford is dead after an accident with farm machinery.

Blue Hills RCMP said the senior was caught in a large piece of farming equipment around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a farm south of Brookdale.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said Workplace Safety and Health has been advised, and the incident is still under investigation.

Yesterday at 1:30pm, Blue Hills #rcmpmb responded to a farm accident on Road 464 in the RM of Cypress-Langford. Initial reports indicate that a male was caught in a large piece of farming equipment. A 73yo male was pronounced deceased on scene. RCMP continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 8, 2019

