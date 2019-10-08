Menu

Canada

Manitoba senior killed in farm accident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 1:55 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A 73-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Cypress-Langford is dead after an accident with farm machinery.

Blue Hills RCMP said the senior was caught in a large piece of farming equipment around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a farm south of Brookdale.

READ MORE: Manitoba man dies on farm after clothing caught in grain auger

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said Workplace Safety and Health has been advised, and the incident is still under investigation.

