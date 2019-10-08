New website allows Saskatchewan residents to access personal health info

Send this page to someone via email

Laboratory test results and other health records will now be available online for Saskatchewan residents.

The Saskatchewan government launched MySaskHealthRecord, a website that allows people to access their personal health information including laboratory test results, medical imaging reports and clinical visit history.

“This is a game changer, giving patients the information they need to play an active role in their health care,” said Warren Kaeding, rural and remote health minister.

“Saskatchewan is leading the nation with the rollout of MySaskHealthRecord. Our program gives people access to their lab results, plus other important health information, as soon as it’s available.”

EHealth Saskatchewan CEO Jim Hornell said the announcement comes after years of work and testing they did, along with TELUS Health and other health system partners.

“Everyone involved in this project shares a common goal — improving patient care. We’re proud of the role we played in creating an innovative and beneficial program that truly puts patients first,” Hornell said.

The program also allows residents to add personal information to track and generate reports, set medication and appointment reminders and upload information from health devices like wearable activity trackers.

“Patients and the health system will see significant benefits from things like fewer unnecessary phone calls and less time taken off work for routine medical appointments,” said Michael Green, Canada Health Infoway president and CEO.

“More importantly, greater access to information empowers patients to be more active participants in their care, and that can result in better health outcomes.”

MySaskHealthRecord is available to those 18 years of age and older. Residents need a Saskatchewan health card, an SGI driver’s licence or ID card to register.