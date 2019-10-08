Menu

Canada

Ontario government declares provincial food terminal protected employment zone

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 11:52 am
Buyers that supply supermarkets and local chefs pick up their produce at the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto, Ont. Nov. 18, 2010. .
Buyers that supply supermarkets and local chefs pick up their produce at the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto, Ont. Nov. 18, 2010. . (Photo by Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)

TORONTO – The Ontario Food Terminal located in west-end Toronto has been declared a protected employment zone, which prevents it from being relocated.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the province made the decision to protect the estimated 100,000 jobs that depend on the terminal.

The province launched a review of the terminal earlier this year, sparking fears the facility could be moved to make way for residential development.

READ MORE: Labour dispute causes traffic disruption at Ontario Food Terminal in Etobicoke

Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman announced in July that the terminal would remain in its current location.

The Ontario Food Terminal was established in 1954 to help farmers in the province get their produce to market.

It has since become the largest wholesale produce market in the country, also serving Eastern Canada and some northern states south of the border.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
