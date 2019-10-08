Peterborough man charged after allegedly brandishing knife at taxi driver

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a knife at a taxi driver on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man entered a taxi at a Romaine Street address and was taken to different locations around the city.

Police say that at his final destination, the man allegedly brandished a knife at the cabbie.

Police were called, and the man was arrested.

Jason Martin Zemitis, 40, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

Zemitis was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

