Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged after allegedly brandishing knife at taxi driver

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:37 am
Updated October 8, 2019 10:46 am
A Peterborough man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a knife at a cab driver.
A Peterborough man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a knife at a cab driver. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a knife at a taxi driver on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man entered a taxi at a Romaine Street address and was taken to different locations around the city.

READ MORE: Machete-wielding man strikes vehicle, threatens people — Peterborough police

Police say that at his final destination, the man allegedly brandished a knife at the cabbie.

Police were called, and the man was arrested.

Jason Martin Zemitis, 40, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

Zemitis was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Calgary taxi driver named International Driver of the Year
Calgary taxi driver named International Driver of the Year
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeTaxiPeterborough Police ServiceKnifeTaxi driverbrandish knifeRomaine StreetPeterborough taxiJason ZemitisPeterborough man charged cab driver knifePeterborough taxi driverweapons dangerous arrest
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.