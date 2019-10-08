Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Argonauts fire GM Jim Popp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 10:00 am
Toronto Argonauts' general manager Jim Popp speaks to media at the Argo practice facility in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.
Toronto Argonauts' general manager Jim Popp speaks to media at the Argo practice facility in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have fired general manager Jim Popp.

A source confirmed the move to The Canadian Press. The source was granted anonymity because the decision will not be announced until a news conference later today.

Popp, a former GM of the Montreal Alouettes, guided the Argos to the Grey Cup title in his first year with the team in 2017.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Plenty at stake as CFL teams race down the stretch

But the team has struggled badly the past two seasons. Toronto finished 4-14 last year and is a CFL-worst 2-12 this year, its first two seasons under Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment ownership.

Popp survived last year’s finish as the club opted to fire head coach Marc Trestman and bring in Corey Chamblin.

Popp’s contract was set to expire after this season.

Story continues below advertisement

More coming.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Toronto ArgonautsArgosArgonautsToronto ArgosJim PoppToronto Argonauts General ManagerToronto footballArgonauts GM firedJim Popp fired
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.