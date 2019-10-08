Driver escapes after pickup crashes into Otonabee River near Peterborough

A driver was able to get to shore safely after the vehicle he was driving crashed into the Otonabee River near Peterborough on Monday evening
Around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews received reports of a pickup truck that had left Peterborough County Road 32 and ended up in the river. The area is north of Peterborough and south of the village of Lakefield.
According to Selwyn Township firefighters, the lone occupant was able to escape the truck and make it to shore before the pickup was fully submerged and before emergency crews arrived on scene.
He was assessed at the scene by Peterborough paramedics.
Several firefighters donned wetsuits and launched an inflatable boat into the river to locate the truck and secure it.
The vehicle was later towed out of the river.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough County OPP.
