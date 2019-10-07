Menu

Hong Kong’s leader warns China’s military could step in if ‘situation becomes so bad’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 7, 2019 11:53 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 11:54 pm
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns the Chinese military could step in if an uprising for democratic reforms in the city gets bad, but she reiterates the government still hopes to resolve the crisis on its own.

Lam urges foreign critics to accept the reality that the four months of protests marked by a sharp escalation in violence was no longer “a peaceful movement for democracy.”

READ MORE: Hong Kong metro partially open after weekend marked by arrests

After invoking emergency powers to ban people from wearing masks at rallies, Lam wouldn’t rule out other measures including calling for Chinese intervention.

Lam said Tuesday: “I still strongly feel that we should find the solutions ourselves…but if the situation becomes so bad, then no options could be ruled out if we want Hong Kong to at least have another chance.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Hong KongHong Kong protestsChinese militaryCarrie Lam hong kongHong Kong protests Chinacarrie lam chinaChinese military Hong KongCarrie Lam Chinese militaryChinese Military in Hong Kong
