Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Oil slicks on beaches could be criminal or from shipwreck: Brazil president

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 7, 2019 9:20 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 9:23 pm
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the launch of the campaign against crime, at the Palacio do Planalto, in the city of Brasilia, Brazil, 03 October 2019. .
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the launch of the campaign against crime, at the Palacio do Planalto, in the city of Brasilia, Brazil, 03 October 2019. . EPA/Joedson Alves

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that oil polluting the country’s northeastern beaches was not produced or sold in Brazil and could be the result of criminal activity or a shipwreck, though its origin is still being investigated.

Bolsonaro told reporters that the crude oil “does not seem to come from an off-shore platform” and suggested it was from another country.

READ MORE: Bolsonaro says world concern for Amazon rainforest sensationalized by ‘lying’ media

“It could be something criminal, it could be an accidental spill, it could also be a ship that sank. It is complex. We have on our radar screen a country that could be the origin of the oil,” Bolsonaro said. He declined to name the country because the investigation is still underway.

The oil has washed up in recent weeks on more than one hundred beaches in nine northeastern states from Maranhao down to Bahia, according to Ibama. Its origins remains a mystery.

Story continues below advertisement
Brazilian farmers say they’re fighting losing battle against Amazon fires
Brazilian farmers say they’re fighting losing battle against Amazon fires

State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Monday that molecular tests on the organic material in samples of the crude oil showed that they are not compatible with the oils produced and sold by the company.

The newsmagazine Epoca reported last week that Petrobras sent a report to environmental protection agency Ibama raising the hypothesis that the oil was from Venezuela.

Bolsonaro-backed highway targets heart of Amazon
Bolsonaro-backed highway targets heart of Amazon

In an emailed statement, Petrobras said the company’s environmental crews have worked on the clean-up of beaches in eight states in recent days at the request of Ibama.

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles flew over beaches in the coastal state of Sergipe on Monday to oversee the investigation into oil washing up on hundreds of kilometers of beach and threatening baby turtle hatchlings.

Salles said in a Twitter post that environmental agencies had collected more than 100 tonnes of oil from the beaches.

© 2019 Reuters
TAGS
Jair BolsonaroBrazil Oil SpillClimate change BrazilBrazil baby turtles oilBrazil beach oilBrazil beaches oil pollutionBrazilian beaches oilOil polluting BrazilOil pollution BrazilPetroleo BrasileiroRicardo Salles
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.