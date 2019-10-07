Consumer SOS: New GM vehicle needs more than 50 repairs and counting

Send this page to someone via email

Elias Mitoulas says he thought the General Motors vehicle he bought would be perfect for his young family, but he regrets his decision to buy the redesigned 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

“I’d like them to just replace the vehicle,” Mitoulas told Global News in an interview.

After about 7,000 kilometres of driving, he said the vehicle developed a range of issues such as windows that would open but not close as well as rear mirrors that would retract when the vehicle was placed in reverse and not return to the original position.

Mitoulas also said when the vehicle was put into drive, it would often slip in to reverse without warning.

“You put it in gear, it gives a hard kick,” he said, listing one problem after another.

Story continues below advertisement

Mitoulas said the most frightening issue was when the Traverse lost power during a snow storm on a major highway last winter.

“The whole vehicle’s electrical system went down,” he said, calling it a terrifying experience.

GM, which manufacturers the Traverse at a plant in Lansing, Michigan, covered the costs of all the repairs and has provided rental vehicles. However, Mitoulas said he’s brought the vehicle to a Toronto dealership more than 50 times, noting the staff call him by his first name now.

“They go, ‘Elias, welcome, how are you?’” he said, frustrated that he’s had to return over and over again to have the problems addressed.

Mitoulas said the vehicle has been back at the dealership since Sept. 23.

General Motors said it is doing everything possible to fix the problems, but ruled out replacing the vehicle — saying it’s “not feasible.”

“We’ve had multiple touchpoints with Mr. Mitoulas on the concerns he has raised,” said Jacqueline Thomson, a spokesperson for GM.

“We’ve engaged one of our field engineers to work with the dealer to validate the sufficiency of all repairs and confirm normal operating condition of the vehicle.”

Mitoulas said he’s been told that the dealership is now replacing the vehicle’s transmission.

Story continues below advertisement