North Vancouver music teacher charged with sex assault, child pornography

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 4:19 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 4:22 pm
Lamar Victor Alviar, a North Vancouver music teacher, has been charged with multiple sex offences.
Lamar Victor Alviar, a North Vancouver music teacher, has been charged with multiple sex offences. Coquitlam RCMP

A North Vancouver music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving minors is now facing multiple charges of sexual assault and possession of sexual pornography.

Lamar Victor Alviar, a 22-year-old Vancouver man, operates a music school called L.A. Music Studio in North Vancouver.

Coquitlam RCMP took what they called the “unusual step” of releasing his name and photo last month, amid allegations he had “inappropriate contact with young people around Metro Vancouver,” and to appeal for other potential victims to come forward.

“The allegations involving Alviar include both students and non-students,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in an August media release.

“Police believe there is a strong likelihood that there are victims and witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.”

Investigators said new witnesses have since come forward.

Prosecutors have now charged Alviar with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual touching a minor, one count of communicating with a minor to facilitate a sexual offence, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Investigators said prior to the charges, Alviar had no “significant police history.” His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

Anyone who either may have been a victim of a crime involving Alviar, or knows someone who has, is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP and asked to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit.

-With files from Sean Boynton

