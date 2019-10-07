Menu

Crime

London police report quieter Project L.E.A.R.N. amid increased efforts to tackle street parties

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2019 5:09 pm
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Project Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise (L.E.A.R.N.) has come and gone for another year, and London police are reporting a drop in provincial offence notices and warnings issued.

READ MORE: Project LEARN brings increased police presence for parts of London

Police announced on Monday that Project LEARN — which ran throughout September — resulted in 30 provincial offence notices issued, 97 warnings issued, three arrests, and one criminal charge.

Of the 30 provincial offence notices, 17 were in connection to the city’s nuisance bylaw, which was formally amended in late summer as part of a push to crack down on unsanctioned student gatherings.

READ MORE: City of London approves public nuisance bylaw changes in effort to tame Fake Homecoming celebrations

The numbers represent a sharp decline from 2018, when 36 provincial offence notices and 313 warnings were handed out and nine criminal charges were laid.

The London Police Service’s Project L.E.A.R.N. was first launched in 2007 and involves partnerships with administration and student leaders from Western University and Fanshawe College.

Story continues below advertisement
University District Safety Initiative aimed at curbing unsanctioned street parties.
University District Safety Initiative aimed at curbing unsanctioned street parties.
