Climate change activists block bridges, cause traffic chaos across Canada

Across the country, traffic was snarled early Monday morning by activists taking part in a global climate protest.

The group heading the movement, known as Extinction Rebellion or “XR,” is seeking to draw attention to what they say is the “climate emergency.”

On Monday, XR protesters targeted and blocked 60 bridges across the globe for a campaign they have called #BridgeOut.

Similar protests are taking place in London, Germany, Austria, Spain, New Zealand, The Netherlands and Australia.

In an open letter, the Vancouver faction of XR said it does not want to “cause disruption to people going about their everyday lives,” but that the group sees “no other choice.”

“The Canadian government is failing to act on the climate crisis and to protect its citizens,” the letter reads.

Protesters are calling on the government to “tell the truth” about climate change, act immediately and defer to decisions of a “citizens’ assembly” on climate and ecological justice.

They are also demanding that Canada and the provinces implement policies that will reduce the country’s carbon emissions to net zero in six years’ time.

They say they will continue the rebellion until their demands are met.

Here’s a look at what’s happening across the country.

Halifax

The Angus L. MacDonald Bridge in Halifax, which links the city with Dartmouth, was closed to vehicles, pedestrians and bikes early Monday morning as XR protesters arrived.

#BridgeOut protest has arrived at the MacDonald Bridge. Dozens here carrying signs and banners. Police not letting them pass. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/XF42X2pH64 — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) October 7, 2019

Halifax police Const. John MacLeod told Global News that less than 100 protesters had gathered at the bridge.

Keeping count : 18 protestors in all have been arrested here at the #BridgeOut protest. — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) October 7, 2019

The protesters marched down to the bridge toll plaza waving flags and signs before congregating in an area near the tolls as police cruisers blocked traffic on routes leading to the bridge.

According to a tweet from Halifax Harbour Bridges, the Macdonald Bridge, including the sidewalk and bike lane, was reopened just after 12 p.m.

A total of 18 people were arrested as a result of the protest.

Macdonald bridge is back open now to traffic. The climate protestors says they are going to protest at the police station on Gottingen St. until all those arrested are released. pic.twitter.com/s2nXtYCB0c — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) October 7, 2019

Toronto

In Toronto, activists gathered near Danforth and Cambridge Avenue before making their way to the Bloor Viaduct bridge.

The activists have reportedly planned to sit-in for most of the morning.

Extinction Rebellion’s Toronto chapter shuts down the Bloor Street Viaduct bridge in a climate change demonstration on Monday. Doug Gamey / Global News

The group has also planned demonstrations at Playter Gardens Park.

Hours into the protest, a number of activists were arrested.

Edmonton

Meanwhile, in Edmonton, XR activists blocked the Walterdale Bridge early Monday morning.

Demonstrators began to gather at the bridge in the North Saskatchewan River valley by 6 a.m., Global News observed, and just before 7 a.m. they walked out on to the road.

Police eventually blocked off the top of Walterdale Hill and redirected traffic.

Thirty minutes later the blockade was cleared and traffic began flowing freely.

Activists with the Extinction Rebellion movement blocking the Walterdale Bridge into downtown Edmonton Monday morning as part of international protests demanding new climate policies. Monday, October 7, 2019.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney criticized the protest on Twitter, saying the protesters were “delaying commute for hundreds in Edmonton trying to get to work & take kids to school.”

“Somehow this is all supposed to be in the name of the environment,” he wrote. “But hundreds of cares are now idling unnecessarily as they wait backed up.”

This AM, protestors are blocking the Walterdale bridge, delaying commute for hundreds in Edmonton trying to get to work & take kids to school. Somehow this is all supposed to be in the name of environment, but hundreds of cars are now idling unnecessarily as they wait backed up. https://t.co/kk724bzqOX — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) October 7, 2019

Vancouver

In Vancouver, police warned commuters to “plan accordingly,” as activists prepared to shut down the Burrard Bridge at 8:30 a.m.

#VanTraffic we are expecting traffic delays on and around Burrard Bridge later this morning. Please plan accordingly. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 7, 2019

“We are expecting traffic delays on and around Burrard Bridge later this morning,” Vancouver police said in a tweet. “Please plan accordingly.”

Just after 9 a.m., police issued another tweet, saying the bridge was closed to traffic in both directions.

Shortly after 9 a.m., activists holding signs and umbrellas began walking across the bridge, chanting “climate action.”

Climate activists are now walking across Burrard Street Bridge chanting ‘climate action’ pic.twitter.com/DDUUOaRbd2 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) October 7, 2019

-With files from Simon Little, Oriena Vuong and Karen Bartko