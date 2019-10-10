What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

The Thanksgiving Day long weekend is upon us.

If you’re hoping to knock errands off your to-do list, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Oct. 14.

Hamilton

Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

HSR Bus: Transit will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday. Many routes will be operating with reduced frequencies while some routes will not be operating at all.

ATS-DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Thanksgiving Day. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Monday.

Recycling centres: Closed on Monday.

Administrative offices: Closed on Monday.

Recreation centres: Closed on Monday.

Hamilton civic museums: Closed on Monday.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Social services: All Ontario Works offices, career development centres, special supports and the Housing Services office will be closed on Monday.

Senior centres: Closed on Monday.

Arenas: Closed to public programming on Monday.

Animal services: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Canada Post: Closed on national, provincial and territorial holidays. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday.

Burlington

Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Administrative services, including the Office of Roads and Parks Maintenance, will be closed on Monday, though emergency services for maintenance will still be provided.

Most pools, arenas and community centres will be closed, but there are exceptions, including the swimming pools at Tansley Woods and Angela Coughlan Pools, which will all be open on Monday.

Roads, Parks and Forestry and Animal Shelter and Control will be closed Monday, but emergency services will be provided.

Halton Court Services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, as well as Provincial Offences Court.

Free parking is available on the street in the downtown core, in municipal lots and at the parking garage.

Burlington Transit will be operating a holiday service schedule on Monday, while the service’s administrative offices, including the downtown transit terminal and Handi-Van dispatch, will be closed.

Niagara Region

Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Community centres, all older adult centres and some arenas will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, including Enterprise Centre, FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre will open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. to accommodate Elections Canada and advance voters, but regular facilities like the pools and showers will be closed.

Also, Fleming Centre and the Lincoln Community Centre, will be open to accommodate voters from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Welland Museum is closed on Monday, but the Morningstar Mill heritage site at Decew Falls will be operating and the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fleming Memorial Arena in Lincoln will open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and feature a Turkey Day skate from noon – 4 p.m.

The Lakeside Park Carousel will be closed.

The Garden City Golf Course will be open from 7:30 a.m. to dusk, weather permitting.

Buses in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will offer reduced holiday schedules. Welland Transit will not be running.

Garbage and recycling collection schedules are unaffected by the holiday.

Shopping

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

However, Sobeys at Portage Road in Niagara Falls will be open 24 hours, and Foodland on Dock Street in Niagara Falls will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open, but not all. Thanksgiving hours can be seen on Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Centre will be closed on Monday. However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on Monday.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Pacific Mall in Toronto: open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Monday except for the Niagara Falls Supercentre, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Most stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, except for:

282 Parkdale North, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

1111 Barton Street East, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

959 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

396 Elizabeth Street, Burlington: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

280 Murray Street, Brantford: open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

Story continues below advertisement

LCBO: Most stores will be closed on Monday, however, outlets in Niagara at Avondale on Victoria Avenue, and the Foodland outlet on Dock Street will be open at 9:a.m.

What’s open

Movie theatres

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope

Toronto tourist destinations such as the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto Zoo, Art Gallery of Ontario, Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, CN Tower, Legoland Discovery Centre and the Ontario Science Centre.

Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday, including the Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and the Falls Illumination