Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Second whistleblower in Trump impeachment inquiry comes forward, lawyer says

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 6, 2019 10:03 am
Updated October 6, 2019 10:04 am
Trump says Democrats have ‘taken away our rights’ with impeachment inquiry
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the Democrats had "taken away our rights" with the impeachment inquiry, though he did not elaborate on whose rights he claims were taken away, and said that most Democrats in the House of Representatives don't want to vote to impeach.

A second whistleblower, with first-hand knowledge of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community’s internal watchdog, the lawyer representing the official said on Sunday.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about the whistleblower complaint against Trump

Mark Zaid confirmed in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that the second official, also from the U.S. intelligence community, has been interviewed by the inspector general. Zaid represents the first whistleblower who filed a complaint involving a July 25 phone call Trump held with Ukraine’s president in which he asked him to investigate a Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The existence of the second whistleblower followed stirrings of discontent within Trump’s own Republican Party after he called on China on Friday to investigate Biden’s son, who had business dealings in China.

READ MORE: A timeline of events surrounding Trump’s Ukraine call and the impeachment inquiry

Story continues below advertisement

Republican U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Susan Collins all have expressed concerns about Trump reaching out to foreign countries to help him in his 2020 re-election bid.

Second person from intel community may file complaint about Trump’s Ukraine call
Second person from intel community may file complaint about Trump’s Ukraine call

The telephone call and the whistleblower complaint prompted House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch impeachment proceedings on Sept. 24 against Trump, saying his actions jeopardized U.S. election integrity and threatened national security.

© 2019 Reuters
TAGS
Donald TrumpTrumpJoe BidenAdam Schiffimpeachment inquirydonald trump impeachment inquiryDonald trump whistleblowersecond whistleblowersecond whistleblower trumpwhistleblower Donald Trump
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.